A woman has pleaded not guilty to killing a 67-year-old female and dumping her headless body in Devon.

Mee Kuen Chong, 67, was reported missing from her home in Wembley, north London, on 11 June. Just over two weeks later, her decapitated body was discovered near to the town of Salcombe in Devon on 27 June.

On Tuesday, her alleged killer, Jemma Mitchell, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing. The 37-year-old pleaded not guilty to the charge of murdering Ms Chong at some point between 10 and 27 June this year.

A provisional four-week trial has been set for next year by Judge Anthony Leonard QC.

Meanwhile a further hearing has been set for 23 December this year, which the defendant is due to attend via video link.

The defendant, who hails from Brondesbury Park, Brent, northwest London, was remanded into custody.

Ms Chong, who was known to friends as Deborah, originally came from Malaysia but moved to the Wembley area of London in 2004.