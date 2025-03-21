I’m a Celebrity star Lord Brocket guilty of failing to give way at crossing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A Lord and reality television personality has been found guilty of failing to give way to a pedestrian while riding a moped through a zebra crossing on London’s King’s Road.

Lord Charles Brocket, who finished fourth on the 2004 series of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!, was found guilty following a trial at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

He had been charged with failing to accord precedence to a pedestrian while riding a Piaggio moped on August 19 last year.

Lord Brocket, 73, was fined £346 with a surcharge of £138 and made to pay £650 in costs, as well as being given three points on his licence by the court.

The peer said he was retired and had no regular income, telling the court: “The money that I have is purely from looking after various assets that the family own and I get my expenses paid for.”

Video from a cyclist shown during the trial appeared to show Lord Brocket’s moped going through the crossing as the pedestrian had already begun to cross.

The cyclist, Oscar Blanco, told the court: “As she started to cross, the moped rider drove through the zebra crossing without stopping to allow the pedestrian to cross.”

Mr Blanco said “oh my god” as the incident occurred, the trial heard.

Lord Brocket, who represented himself in court after arriving on a moped wearing a hi-vis jacket, told the trial: “In this instance, the car in front of me slightly obscured anything to the left.

“When I realised that the pedestrian had actually put her foot on the zebra crossing, the only possibility for me would have been an emergency stop.”

He told the trial: “I’ve been riding these bikes for 50 years. If you have got to do a rapid stop on two wheels, even on a dry road, you’ve got to be sure what you’re doing.

“I couldn’t possibly have stopped in that time.”

Asked by prosecutor Andrew Moss if he accepted that the pedestrian was already on the crossing, Lord Brocket said: “She had just put half her right foot as my wheel comes to the crossing.”

Mr Moss told the court: “The defendant is saying he didn’t have time to stop safely or have time to make an emergency stop, the crown’s case is straightforward – if the pedestrian is on the crossing it’s not a defence.”

Giving judgement, magistrate Wendy Preston said: “From the video evidence and the evidence from Mr Blanco, we are satisfied that the pedestrian was on the carriageway before any part of the defendant’s vehicle crossed the pedestrian crossing.”

She added: “In evidence, the defendant said the car in front of him slightly obscured anything to the left on the approach to the crossing.

“Under those circumstances case law is clear that if you cannot see that there is a person on the crossing, you must drive in such a way that you can stop if there is a person on it.

“We therefore find you guilty of this offence.”

Speaking outside court following the trial, Lord Brocket said he understood where the magistrates were “coming from on a point of law”.

He told the PA news agency: “I’ve been a motorcyclist for over 50 years and you cannot stop at 20mph in 0.7 of a second, let alone as they said it might be one second, you can’t.

“So when somebody suddenly steps onto a zebra crossing, and you’re faced with an emergency stop on two wheels, you’re not going to do it.

“But the law is the law. It says you have an absolute duty.

“An absolute duty is an absolute duty, and I can see why the magistrates just had nowhere to go on that.”