Woman charged with murder of father-of-six on Christmas Day

A woman has been charged with the murder of a father-of-six on Christmas Day.

Kirsty Carless, 33, has been charged over the death of fisherman and Aston Villa supporter Louis Price in Norton Canes, Staffordshire Police said.

Officers were called to a report of a man in cardiac arrest on Elm Road, Norton Canes, at around 3.25am on Wednesday.

Despite medical efforts, he died a short time later and has since been identified as Mr Price.

His family described him as a “well-known member of the community” who “always had a smile on his face”.

Police previously confirmed that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC).

In a heartbreaking tribute, Mr Price’s family said: “Louis was well-loved by his family and closest friends. He was a well-known member of the community, always had a smile on his face and brought a positive energy to anywhere he went.

“He always had time for anyone and would help anyone he could. Louis was a devoted fisherman, he had a passion for fishing and regularly went away on trips with friends and family. He loved football, he played for a team and was a lifelong supporter of Aston Villa.

“As a family, we are devastated at losing Louis. Life will never be the same without him, he leaves a huge hole in the lives of everyone who knew him. Christmas is a time we have always spent together as a family, to lose Louis at this time is even harder.

“Louis leaves behind his mom, dad, brother and sister, along with his six children. He has four daughters and two sons who he loved dearly. Louis had a big heart, he loved those closest to him.

“As a family, we would like to ask people to respect our privacy during this difficult time and we ask that people don’t speculate about what has happened.”

Ms Carless is due to appear at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Saturday.

Anyone with information that may help inquiries has been asked to contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.