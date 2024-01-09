For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a “beautiful” hip-hop dancer and model are mourning her loss after she was killed in a horror motorbike crash.

Lousha Liddell, 25, died in hospital after the motorbike she was riding pillion was hit by a suspected drug driver in south west London.

She was airlifted to hospital but died the next day on January 4 leaving the hip-hop choreography world in mourning.

Her family and friends in Cardiff and London have released balloons in her memory in moving scenes on Tuesday night.

“May you rest in peace my beautiful sister”, her brother Lanoi wrote on Facebook.

Known in the hip-hop world as Lady Lousha she danced in Ed Sheeran’s performance of Bad Habits that opened the Brit Awards in 2022.

She was also photographed as a model for Gap, L’Oreal, Nike and Shuh in a distinguished but fledgling career.

A GoFundMe crowdfunder looking to raise £15,000 for her family described her as a “hip-hop luminary”. It read: “In those hospital walls, the once vibrant choreographer faced the final dance of her life—a dance with destiny.

“Despite the efforts of the medical team, Lousha succumbed to brain stem death, leaving behind a void in the hearts of those who had been touched by her grace and creativity.

“The news of Lousha’s passing sent ripples through the dance community and beyond. Her impact went beyond the stage; it resonated in the memories of those who had danced alongside her, learned from her, and been moved by the stories she told through movement.”

Her elder brother Louis wrote on Facebook: “Keep dancing up there our beautiful girl..... Our hearts are broken forever.

“Heaven really has gained the most beautiful angel. You are such a talented inspiration to many and you lived your best life to the fullest.

“Your niece Liberty will always be your biggest fan and supporter and we will never let your memory fade!

“You will always be the biggest brightest star in the sky! Love you forever.”

The 22-year-old driver of the Honda Civic that collided with the motorbike Ms Liddell on Garratt Lane at 1am January 3 was arrested on suspicion of drug driving causing serious injury. He has been bailed pending further enquiries, to a date in March.

A man in his 40s who had been riding the motorbike was also taken to hospital, with injuries that were not described as life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has footage, should police on 101 or Tweet on ‘X’ @MetCC quoting 385/3JAN.