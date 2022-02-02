Manhunt killer handed minimum of 40 years for murdering woman and autistic son

A violent man who murdered his ex-partner and her young autistic son in front of his own distressed baby before leading police on a 24-hour manhunt has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 40 years.

Daniel Boulton travelled 28 miles on foot from Skegness to Louth in Lincolnshire in order to fatally stab 26-year-old Bethany Vincent and nine-year-old Darren Henson at around 8pm on May 31 last year.

The 30-year-old, who was the subject of a restraining order after a complaint by Ms Vincent, developed a “hatred” for Darren and “feared” the youngster’s autism would affect his own son.

Daniel Boulton was jailed for life at Lincoln Crown Court on Wednesday (Lincolnshire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Boulton “loitered for hours” outside his victims’ home in High Holme Road and “calmly, callously and efficiently” left his own nine-month-old son unharmed before fatally knifing Ms Vincent and Darren.

The killer had previously told a Salvation Army support worker that he wanted to “wipe out the bloodline” of Ms Vincent’s family.

Boulton led Lincolnshire Police on a manhunt until the following day, when he stabbed an off-duty police officer in the leg in the Hubbard’s Hills area of Louth before being tasered and arrested on a nearby farm.

Armed police helped to detain Daniel Boulton on a farm near Louth (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

As the sentence was passed by Mr Justice Pepperall at Lincoln Crown Court, members of the public gallery could be heard saying “Yes” when the judge said there is a possibility the defendant may never be released.

Boulton, of Alexandra Road, Skegness, admitted manslaughter on the second day of his trial, as well as assault with intent to resist arrest, and burglary, before being convicted of two counts of murder on Tuesday.

Sentencing the killer on Wednesday, the judge told him: “I’m sure that you targeted DJ (Darren) because of your hatred and you were motivated by his autism.

Daniel Boulton was convicted of two counts of murder on Tuesday (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Wire)

“I’m sure that you are a violent and very dangerous man, and you present an ongoing risk of further violence, and possibly even homicide.

“You killed with ruthless efficiency very soon after breaking into the house.

“You acted calmly, callously and efficiently … you intended to kill, you knew precisely what you were doing.”

Boulton tried to claim he was on “autopilot” at the time of the murders, but jurors and the judge dismissed his defence of loss of control.

The judge continued: “You said many times to a number of different people that you wanted him dead and out of the way.

I am sure upon the evidence that this was calm, controlled, deliberate and purposeful violence Mr Justice Pepperall, Lincoln Crown Court

“I am sure that you targeted (Darren) because of a hatred motivated by his autism and your irrational fear that such a condition would somehow affect your own son.

“There is ample evidence that you are manipulative and controlling. Your violence to Bethany Vincent was, I am satisfied, born out of a desire to control her life and her thinking, and a deep sense of frustration when you did not get your own way.

“Whatever your precise intention when you started your hike to Louth and when you first arrived at Ms Vincent’s home, I am entirely satisfied that, having been denied entry at lunchtime, you deliberately loitered in Louth for some hours, calmly awaiting her return with (Darren) in order that you could kill them both.

“I am sure upon the evidence that this was calm, controlled, deliberate and purposeful violence.”

No sentence in the world will be enough for what he has done to my son and Beth Keiran Henson

Prosecutor Katherine Goddard QC read out four victim impact statements to the court, including one from Darren’s father, Keiran Henson, who said: “Above all, the worst part is not being able to hear his voice any more.

“I will never be able to hear him shout ‘Daddy’.

“No sentence in the world will be enough for what he has done to my son and Beth.”