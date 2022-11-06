Jump to content

Man stabbed outside Love Island star Kem Cetinay’s Essex restaurant

A man, 33, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital

Joe Middleton
Sunday 06 November 2022 21:52
<p>Police were called to the Array restaurant in Shepherds Hill, Romford, in the early hours of Saturday morning</p>

(Google Maps)

A man has been stabbed outside a restaurant owned by Love Island star Kem Cetinay.

Police were called to the Array restaurant in Shepherds Hill, Romford, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A man, 33, was found with stab wounds and taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, the Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Cetinay shot to prominence after appearing on the ITV2 show in 2017 and also appeared on the 10th series of the reality show Dancing on Ice in January 2018.

He is the co-founder of Array, which offers a British and Mediterranean fusion menu and also hosts late-night entertainment including DJs.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at 1.10am on Saturday, 5 November, to a report of a stabbing in Shepherds Hill, Romford.

“Officers attended along with paramedics from London Ambulance Service.

“They found a 33-year-old man suffering stab injuries. He was taken to hospital where his condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

“There has been no arrest at this early stage.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses who are yet to speak with police are asked to call 101, giving reference 499/05Nov. To remain anonymous, contact Crimestoppers.

