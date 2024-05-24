Child killer Lucy Letby loses bid to appeal her convictions
The former nurse was convicted last year of murdering seven babies
Child serial killer Lucy Letby has lost her bid to appeal her murder and attempted murder convictions.
At a hearing last month, Letby’s lawyers asked senior judges for the go-ahead to bring an appeal against all her convictions.
In August 2023, Letby, of Hereford, was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders of six others at the Countess of Chester Hospital.
At a short hearing on Friday, Dame Victoria Sharp, sitting with Lord Justice Holroyde, said they had refused Letby’s request.
As the judges have declined to give the go-ahead for the challenge, this ruling marks the end of the appeal process for Letby.
The full details of Letby’s appeal bid, which was argued on four points, cannot currently be reported for legal reasons. The full reasons for the judges’ decision for refusing her bid to appeal have not been made public.
The jury in Letby’s trial at Manchester Crown Court was unable to reach verdicts on six counts of attempted murder in relation to five children.
She will face a retrial at the same court in June on a single count that she attempted to murder a baby girl, known as Child K, in February 2016.
The identities of the surviving and killed children and their families cannot be reported.