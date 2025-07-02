Killer nurse Lucy Letby could face new charges over more baby deaths at hospitals

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Prosecutors are considering new charges against child killer Lucy Letby in relation to other deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at hospitals where she worked.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed on Wednesday that it had recieved further evidence Cheshire Police relating to alleged incidents at the Countess of Chester Hospital and Liverpool Women's Hospital.

Former neonatal nurse, Letby, 35, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.

Letby, from Hereford, has always maintained her innocence.

She lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal for the seven murders and seven attempted murders. She was convicted by a different jury in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl at a retrial.

Letby worked as a trainee nurse at the hospital in Liverpool and completed two placements in 2012 and then in 2015, before she went on her killing spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She has not previously been charged or convicted for alleged incidents at Liverpool Women's Hospital.

The exact number and nature of these alleged new crimes have not yet been made public.

open image in gallery Letby was a nurse at Liverpool Women’s Hospital ( Alamy/PA )

A decision on whether to bring further charges against Letby could take several weeks as the CPS reviews the material.

A spokesperson for the CPS said it would “carefully consider the evidence to determine whether any further criminal charges should be brought”, adding: “As always, we will make that decision independently, based on the evidence and in line with our legal test.”

The Daily Mail has reported consideration of any new charges will involve the Government’s most senior lawyers, including Stephen Parkinson, the director of public prosecutions, and Attorney General Lord Hermer KC.

News of potential fresh charges emerged hours after police confirmed three people who were part of the senior leadership team at the hospital where Letby worked have been arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

Cheshire Constabulary said the suspects, who occupied senior positions at the Countess of Chester Hospital (CoCH) between 2015 and 2016, were arrested on Monday.

All three have since been bailed pending further inquiries, the force added.

open image in gallery Lady Justice Thirlwall is due to publish the findings from her public inquiry in early 2026. ( PA Archive )

Police said corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter probes are continuing.

Following the arrests, senior investigating officer Detective Superintendent Paul Hughes said that these are a “separate offence to corporate manslaughter and focuses on the grossly negligent action or inaction of individuals”.

He added: “It is important to note that this does not impact on the convictions of Lucy Letby for multiple offences of murder and attempted murder.”

A spokeswoman for Countess of Chester Hospital reiterated it “would not be appropriate” for the hospital to comment “due to the Thirlwall Inquiry and the ongoing police investigations”.

open image in gallery The Countess of Chester Hospital ( PA Archive )

Letby’s barrister Mark McDonald said the police’s latest announcement has come at a “very sensitive time” and that a proper and full public inquiry into failings by the hospital is needed.

He said: “Yet another press release from the police at a very sensitive time when the CCRC (Criminal Cases Review Commission) are looking at the case of Lucy Letby.

“Despite this, the concerns many have raised will not go away, and we will continue to publicly discuss them.

“The reality is that 26 internationally renowned experts have looked at this case and the lead expert has concluded that no crime was committed, no babies were murdered.

“What is needed is a proper and full public inquiry into the failings of the neonatal and paediatric medical care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.”

Police are continuing a review of deaths and non-fatal collapses of babies at the neonatal units of the Countess of Chester and Liverpool Women’s Hospital during Letby’s time as a nurse from 2012 to 2016.

Lady Justice Thirlwall is due to publish the findings from her public inquiry in early 2026.