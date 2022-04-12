A nurse accused of murdering eight babies in a year-long killing spree has appeared in court ahead of her trial.

Lucy Letby, 31, who pleaded not guilty at an earlier hearing to the eight murders plus 10 counts of attempted murder of babies, spoke only to confirm her identity and that she could hear proceedings as she appeared via videolink at Manchester Crown Court.

Letby, currently being held at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, sat impassive throughout the 45-minute hearing as legal issues, which cannot be reported, were discussed between her lawyer Ben Myers QC and the judge Mr Justice Goss.

The parents of two of her alleged victims sat in the public gallery during the hearing, while more watched via videolink from Chester Crown Court.

Letby is alleged to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in Chester.

She denies the murder of five baby boys and three baby girls and the attempted murder of five baby boys and five baby girls, all between June 2015 and June 2016.

Police searching nurse Letby’s home in Hereford in June 2019 ( Peter Byrne/PA)

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, was remanded back into custody by Mr Justice Goss as the hearing concluded.

He told the defendant: “Lucy Letby you will remain in custody where you are presently and there will be another hearing of this case in the early part of June.

“You will be required to attend, either in person, or over the link; it is a matter that will be considered nearer the time.”

A date of 4 October has been set for Letby’s trial, estimated to last up to six months at Manchester Crown Court.

Additional reporting by Press Association