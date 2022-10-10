For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A nurse accused of murdering seven babies and the attempting to kill ten others has pleaded not guilty.

Lucy Letby, 32, denies murdering five boys and two girls, and attempting to murder another five boys and five girls between June 2015 and June 2016.

The nurse, who was working in the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital in Chester at the time, is accused of trying to murder some of the babies multiple times.

Wearing a blue jacket over a black shirt, Letby, of Arran Avenue, Hereford, stood in the dock and replied “not guilty” as each of the 22 charges – seven counts of murder and 15 of attempted murder – were read out to her at Manchester Crown Court on Monday.

Family members of some of her alleged victims sat in the public gallery listening as the names of the children were read out during her not guilty pleas. On the other side of the public gallery sat the defendant’s parents, John, 76, and Susan, 62.

A jury is expected to be in place later on Monday followed by the prosecution opening.

Press Association contributed to this report