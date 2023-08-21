Watch: Lucy Letby sentenced for murdering newborn babies at Chester hospital

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Warning: distressing content. Letby has been convicted of murdering seven babies and trying to kill six more

Watch as Lucy Letby is sentenced on Monday, 21 August, for murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more while working at the Countess of Chester Hospital neonatal unit between 2015-2016.

The most prolific child serial killer in modern British history will spend the rest of her life in prisonafter being given a whole-life order, the most severe punishment available in the UK criminal justice system for those who commit the most serious crimes.

Mr Justice Goss read out the sentencing at Manchester Crown Court.

Letby, 33, refused to appear in court for the hearing

.Addressing the nurse, the judge said: “You acted in a way that was completely contrary to the normal human instincts of nurturing and caring for babies and in gross breach of the trust that all citizens place in those who work in the medical and caring professions.

“The babies you harmed were born prematurely and some were at risk of not surviving but in each case you deliberately harmed them, intending to kill them.”

Robert Buckland previously called for the sentencing to be played into Letby’s cell if chose not to attend the sentencing.

The former justice secretary said Letby should have to listen to the victim statements from the families of the babies she murdered.

“Impact statements that will really bring home I think, to the wider world, the appalling devastating impact of the loss of these innocent children,” Mr Buckland told GB News.