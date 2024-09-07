Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

The parents of twin boys who were victims of serial killer nurse Lucy Letby have condemned recent questions regarding her conviction, saying: “We would like to say, shame on you all.”

The convicted NHS worker, who is currently serving 15 life sentences, has recently built a new legal team, appointing the leading human rights barrister Mark McDonald to challenge her case.

In recent weeks, doubts and questions have been raised as to whether the 34-year-old is the victim of a miscarriage of justice, despite a jury at Manchester Crown Court finding her guilty of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder six while working in the neonatal ward at Countess of Chester Hospital.

Letby was also found guilty of the attempted murder of a baby at a retrial on one count for which the original jury could not reach a verdict.

For the parents of babies E and F, as they are known for legal reasons, calls to release Letby have compounded their grief and distress after enduring a 10-month long traumatic trial.

Letby is currently serving 15 life sentences and will never be released from prison ( Cheshire Constabulary/PA Wire )

“Our family is deeply shocked by the ongoing speculation surrounding what is being referred to as a miscarriage of justice,” the parents toldThe Sunday Times.

“Certain pieces of evidence being discussed in the media are grossly out of context and misrepresented. Misinformation is being circulated about what transpired in court. Having attended the trial ourselves, we are fully aware of what was said.”

Letby was convicted of murdering baby E by fatally injecting him with air and an attack on baby F by poisoning him with insulin, which he survived.

The family said the traumatic experience had “made us question humanity”, adding: “Why are people going out of their way to support a serial killer of babies?”

They said the prosecution case put together “individual bricks” of evidence, adding: “Once they were all put together the wall of evidence was overwhelming. To take each brick out separately is simply taking evidence out of context.

“The spread of lies and misinformation is deeply distressing and makes us sick to our cores. We just want some peace to grieve, knowing the person who caused so much agony is where she belongs.”

Letby’s new barrister Mark McDonald has visited her in prison ( Getty Images )

Among those questioning the conviction is former Brexit minister and Conservative MP David Davis, who has said he is willing to visit Letby in prison if his research into the evidence persuaded him she was innocent.

Asked on Channel 5 News whether there was a strong case for her innocence, Letby’s new lawyer Mr McDonald said: “Absolutely, there is. And I will be drafting the application to the Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC).

“You know, I’ve been so encouraged by the amount of people that have come forward: experts in neonatology, anaesthetists, pathology, statistics; that have come forward and have identified flaws in the trial that now want to give evidence for her, and we’ll want to draft reports to put in to the CCRC to assist.”

Letby is said to be aware of the growing campaign to revisit the convictions, and has been visited by Mr McDonald in prison.

A public inquiry examining events at the Countess of Chester Hospital following Letby’s multiple convictions is due to begin on 10 September in Liverpool.