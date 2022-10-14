Jump to content

Lucy Letby: Jury hears from medical expert at trial of nurse accused of murdering babies

Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with murder and attempted murder of babies on a neonatal ward

Holly Bancroft
Friday 14 October 2022 18:56
Police search home of Lucy Letby after eight babies murdered at Countess of Chester Hospital

The jury in the trial of a nurse accused of murdering seven babies and trying to kill 10 more have heard from an independent medical expert.

Lucy Letby, 32, is charged with murder and attempted murder of babies on a neonatal ward at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.

She denies 22 charges. Dr Dewi Evans, the independent medical expert, took the jury through explanations of neonatal care and medical terms during the fifth day of the trial.

Evidence directly related to the 17 children allegedly harmed by Letby will be heard later in the trial, with Dr Evans being an expert witness.

On Friday, jurors initially received a tutorial on how to use iPads on which much of the evidence will be loaded digitally, in place of paper files.

Letby ‘cared deeply’ for those she was looking after, her defence lawyers argued

(Supplied)

The eight women and four men of the jury were also shown a “walk through” video of the neonatal unit at Chester as it was when Letby worked there.

Dr Evans, the first witness called in the trial which is expected to last up to six months, said he began working in paediatrics 40 years ago and had worked in neonatal units in Swansea, Cardiff and Liverpool and had developed neonatal services in south Wales in the 70s and 80s when it was an emerging discipline of medicine.

He told the jury about the evolution of such care to the present day, a process he described as “not of reading books, very much hands-on”

He added: “In the 70s babies who were small and ill died. There was very little care available.”

Letby wrote down phrases on a post-IT note, including “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them” and “I did this”.

(PA)

Dr Evans also gave explanations to the jury of medical terms which have been heard during the start of the trial.

He also commented on a series of short videos demonstrating medical equipment and procedures relating to neonatal care.

His evidence to the trial came after the defence told the court that Letby “cared deeply” for those she had to look after.

Lawyer Ben Myers KC, said: “She trained hard to be a neonatal nurse and what she wanted was to care for babies she looked after.

“The defence say she is not guilty of causing intentional harm to any baby or to killing any baby.

“She loved her job. She cared deeply about the babies and also cared for their families. She had a fulfilling life, had friends, a life outside work.”

Letby is accused of the murder of seven babies

(Supplied)

Manchester Crown Court had heard earlier that Letby had written “I am evil” on a post-IT note.

She wrote down phrases, including “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to care for them” and “I did this”.

However Mr Myers said that “anyone with an ounce of human understanding” would be able to see that the notes were “the anguished outpouring of a young woman in fear and despair when she realises the enormity of what is being said about her”.

The trial continues.

Additional reporting from the Press Association.

