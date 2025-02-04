Lucy Letby latest: Experts to reveal 'significant new medical evidence' questioning child killer's guilt
Group reportedly believe there are alternative causes of death for a ‘large number’ of killer nurse’s victims
An international panel of experts in the care of newborn babies will present what they say is “significant new medical evidence” in the case of convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby.
Letby, 35, from Hereford, is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.
On Tuesday, analysis conducted by a “blue riband committee” of 14 neonatalogists will be revealed at a press conference in central London.
Among those on the panel of experts is retired medic Dr Shoo Lee, who co-authored a 1989 academic paper on air embolism in babies – which featured prominently in Letby’s 10-month trial.
Dr Lee, who founded the Canadian Neonatal Network which includes 27 hospitals and 16 universities, has told The Sunday Times that he believed his findings on skin discolouration were misinterpreted by the prosecution.
The newspaper also reported that it was understood the expert panel had found alternative causes of death for a “large number” of the babies who featured in the trial.
'This is why I think Lucy Letby is guilty – and you should too'
Last year, Nigel Bunyan, who has spent hours examining the evidence presented at the Letby trial, wrote a story for us following the news the convicted killer’s lawyers were launching a fresh appeal.
Here’s why he thinks Letby is guilty, and why he says others should feel the same.
This is why I think Lucy Letby is guilty – and you should too
Lucy Letby’s new legal team prepares to launch a fresh appeal over the killer’s convictions, but is there really a new case to answer? No, says Nigel Bunyan, who has spent countless hours examining the evidence and putting together a timeline of what happened
Where and when is press conference taking place
An international panel of experts in the care of newborn babies will present what they say is “significant new medical evidence” in the case of convicted child serial killer Lucy Letby.
The press conference is in Westminster, and starts at 10am.
Sir David Davis MP will be chairing the panel, which will include barrister Mark McDonald who is leading Letby’s legal team.
We’ll bring you live coverage of it here
Leading neonatologist 'wasn't happy' on how research was presented at Letby trial
On today’s panel is retired medic Dr Shoo Lee, who co-authored a 1989 academic paper on air embolism in babies – which featured prominently in Letby’s 10-month trial.
Speaking to the Sunday Times, Dr Lee has said he “wasn’t happy” with how his research was represented to the jury in the trial at Manchester Crown Court.
“I looked at [the court transcripts] and I wasn’t very happy because what they were interpreting wasn’t exactly what I said,” he told The Sunday Times.
Dr Lee said there are two “specific” signs of air embolism: the Lee sign (a specific skin discoloration characterised by pink-red blood vessels visible against a purplish-blue background) and the Liebermeister sign (when pale areas are seen on the tongue). Both were absent.
He added that the infants Letby was accused of harming should not have been diagnosed with air embolism, as it is “a very rare and specific condition and should not be diagnosed by excluding other causes of death or collapse and concluding that it must be a case of air embolus because nothing else could be found”.
“So what they were saying during the trial was that the baby collapsed and he had this skin discoloration, which equals air embolism. And what I said during the appeal was ‘No it doesn’t,’” Dr Lee added.
Public inquiry and ongoing police review into Letby's crimes
A public inquiry into how Letby was able to commit her crimes began hearing evidence in September, with closing legal submissions expected in March.
The inquiry findings of Lady Justice Thirlwall are expected to be published this autumn.
Detectives from Cheshire Constabulary are continuing their review of the care of some 4,000 babies admitted to hospital while Letby worked as a neonatal nurse.
The period covers her time at the Countess of Chester Hospital from January 2012 to the end of June 2016, and includes two work placements at Liverpool Women’s Hospital in 2012 and 2015.
Letby has been interviewed at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey, under caution in relation to the ongoing investigation into baby deaths and non-fatal collapses.
She maintains her innocence.
Lucy Letby case could be 'biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history'
Last year we spoke to the lawyer representing Lucy Letby, who said the case could be the “biggest miscarriage of justice in the history of the United Kingdom”.
Mark McDonald is planning to submit an application to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.
In December, Mr McDonald said – that separately from the CCRC application – he would also seek permission from the Court of Appeal to apply to re-open Letby’ case on the grounds that Dr Dewi Evans, the lead prosecution medical expert at her trial, was “not reliable”.
Retired consultant paediatrician Dr Evans said concerns regarding his evidence were “unsubstantiated, unfounded, inaccurate”.
Speaking to us last year, Mr McDonald, who said he was working unpaid, said: “It is not just right for Lucy Letby that they [CCRC] look at this as a matter of priority, but it is right for the families of those poor children that have died that they get a resolution, a final resolution to this.”
Lucy Letby case could be ‘biggest miscarriage of justice in UK history’, lawyer says
Child killer Letby has assigned lawyer Mark McDonald to make a fresh attempt for an appeal hearing over the convicted murders of seven babies at Countess of Chester Hospital
The timeline up to this point
In August 2023, Lucy Letby was convicted of the murders of seven babies and the attempted murders others at the Countess of Chester Hospital’s neo-natal unit between June 2015 and June 2016.
Last year she was found guilty of the attack on another newborn infant during a night shift at the unit in February 2016.
Here’s the timeline of attacks:
Timeline of killer nurse Lucy Letby’s attacks and investigation
Lucy Letby has now been convicted of the murder of seven babies, and the attempted murder of seven others
What is happening about Letby’s convictions right now?
Lucy Letby is serving 15 whole-life orders after she was convicted at Manchester Crown Court of murdering seven infants and attempting to murder seven others, with two attempts on one of her victims, between June 2015 and June 2016.
Her lawyers are planning to submit an application to the independent Criminal Cases Review Commission (CCRC), which investigates potential miscarriages of justice and can refer cases back to the Court of Appeal for consideration.
Tory former minister Sir David Davis, who last week used justice questions in the House of Commons to raise concerns on behalf of Letby’s legal team, will chair Tuesday’s panel and the former nurse’s barrister, Mark McDonald, will also be present.
Sir David, the MP for Goole and Pocklington, wants a retrial for Letby and said he believes it will clear her of any wrongdoing.
Letby lost two bids last year to challenge her convictions at the Court of Appeal – in May for seven murders and seven attempted murders, and in October for the attempted murder of a baby girl which she was convicted of by a different jury at a retrial.