Lucy Letby - latest: Killer nurse’s lawyers to reveal evidence that ‘significantly undermines’ convictions
Lucy Letby’ barrister Mark McDonald has said the fresh evidence will present ‘fresh developments’ on the case
Lucy Letby’s barrister is set to reveal new evidence that her legal team claims “significantly undermines” her convictions.
The former NHS neo-natal nurse is currently serving 15 whole-life terms after being found guilty of murdering seven newborn babies and attempting to murder seven others at the Countess of Chester Hospital between 2015 and 2016.
On Saturday, her barrister Mark McDonald issued a press notice to announce that “fresh developments” will be disclosed at a conference on Monday afternoon.
He added that more than 50 experts in neonatology and statistics had come forward to challenge the evidence presented to the jury.
In October, Letby was refused permission to appeal against her latest conviction for the attempted murder of a baby girl, having previously been denied her challenge to appeal her murder convictions.
Earlier this month, Cheshire Constabulary confirmed it had questioned Letby over more deaths and collapses at two hospitals where she had worked.
Following the verdicts in summer 2023, the force said it would be reviewing about 4,000 more babies under her care at the Countess of Chester and Liverpool Women’s Hospital.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage, as Lucy Letby’s new barrister holds a press conference at 3pm in central London to announce “fresh developments” on teh case.
Mark McDonald has said his legal team have new evidence which “signficantly undermines the convictions”.
Follow here for all the latest updates.