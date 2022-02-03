A young mother was found dead at home in Birmingham after she was murdered by her partner who then went on to hang himself.

Lucy Powell, 21, was discovered unresponsive at a property in Stechford, Birmingham on the evening of 27 January.

A family member raised concerns leading police officers to force their way into the property where they found the bodies of Ms Powell and 47-year-old Gregory Duhamel.

A post mortem examination has subsequently revealed that Ms Powell was smothered and died at the scene while he died from hanging.

West Midlands Police said detectives believe that the 47-year-old killed Ms Powell before taking his own life. They are not seeking anyone else in connection with their deaths.

Ms Powell’s family have paid tribute to the “caring, beautiful and loving” mother-of-two in a statement issued via the police.

They said: “Lucy was a kind, caring beautiful person inside and out and always put a smile on everyone’s face.

“She was a brilliant, loving mother to her two young children.

“She was taken from us way too soon and nothing will ever fill the heart-breaking hole in our hearts. Rest in peace our special girl.

“Loved by all, Lucy will be missed so much.”

Chief Superintendent Mat Shaer, Birmingham East Police Commander, commented on the “truly tragic case.”

He said: “The post mortem examinations have confirmed our suspicions: this was a murder-suicide and no-one else was involved in the deaths.

“It’s a truly tragic case and my heart goes out to Lucy’s wider family, friends and of course her two young children.

“We have been working with partner agencies to ensure the children receive all the support and help they need.”