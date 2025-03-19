Triple murderer who was plotting school massacre tries to avoid sentencing

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A triple murderer who killed his mother and two siblings, and was plotting a school massacre, has tried to avoid attending his sentencing.

Nicholas Prosper, 19, admitted murdering his mother Juliana Falcon, 48, and siblings Giselle Prosper, 13, and Kyle Prosper, 16, at the flat the family shared in Luton, Bedfordshire, on September 13 last year.

He also pleaded guilty to purchasing a shotgun without a certificate, possession of a shotgun with intent to endanger life and possession of a kitchen knife in a public place.

Prosper, who committed his crimes out of a desire for fame, refused to attend Luton Crown Court on Wednesday, but was then ordered to be brought to the sentencing – causing the start of the hearing to be delayed, a court official told reporters.

Horror unfolded at the family flat at about 5am on September 13 last year, when Prosper shot his family members and stabbed his brother more than 100 times.

Luton Crown Court heard on Tuesday how he had carried out a test shot into a teddy bear in his bedroom before launching the attack.

The teenager was able to buy a shotgun and 100 cartridges from a legitimate dealer using a fake firearms licence that he made himself, and pretended to be interested in clay pigeon shooting.

There were no concerns about him up until the end of year 11 in school, when he was described as a quiet but geeky boy with a small group of friends who were into computers.

But once he began sixth form, there were concerns about his behaviour.

His autism spectrum disorder meant he could not stay in mainstream education or hold down a job, and he became increasingly isolated, spending more time online and becoming obsessed with school shootings.

Defending, David Bentley KC said he had gone down “an internet wormhole”.

He plotted for months to kill his family and carry out the school shooting, even choosing a black and yellow uniform that he would wear for the killing spree.

After he murdered his family, he hid for two hours before flagging down two police officers and showing them where he had hidden the loaded shotgun and a bag containing 30 cartridges.

Prosper later told a prison nurse he had wanted to cause “the biggest massacre in the 21st century”.