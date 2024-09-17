Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A family paid tribute to a “loving” mother and her two “beautiful” children found dead at their Luton flat last week.

Juliana Prosper, 48, her son Kyle Prosper, 16, and daughter Giselle Prosper, 13 were pronounced dead in the Leabank tower block off Wauluds Bank Drive after being discovered by police at 5.30am on Friday.

Paying tribute to each of them, the family said: “Julie was a strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children, who were her absolute world. In her spare time, she was a keen athlete and enjoyed raising money for charity – she was always putting others first.

“Kyle was a kind and funny young man who loved football and boxing. He was creative and thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential. Kyle’s friends were his everything.

“Giselle was a beautiful soul and caring young girl; she liked to laugh lots and loved her family and big brothers. She was so loveable with an infectious smile. She was also an exceptional pupil at school and was loved dearly by her friends in Year 9.”

Juliana Prosper was a 'strong, loving mother to her four beautiful children’, her family said ( Bedfordshire Police )

Giselle Prosper, 13, was called ‘a beautiful soul and caring young girl’ ( Bedfordshire Police )

Kyle Prosper was ‘thriving on TikTok, a big talent with massive potential' ( Bedfordshire Police )

The Prospers thanked their loved ones and the wider community for their support over the past few days.

They added: “We are so grateful for all the support we’ve received from our family, friends, and the community, and we appreciate all your kind messages.

“We’d also like to thank the police for their efforts and handling of the investigation.

“As we navigate this difficult time, we kindly ask for our privacy to be respected to allow us to grieve.”

Floral tributes laid at the Leabank building in Luton ( PA Wire )

A crowdfunder looking to raise £20,000 to cover funeral costs was set up in the wake of their deaths.

Nicholas Prosper, 18, of Leabank, Luton, has been charged with three counts of murder, firearms offences, and possession of a bladed article in connection with the incident.

He appeared at Luton Magistrates’ Court on Monday, where he was remanded into custody ahead of an appearance at Luton Crown Court on Wednesday 18 September.