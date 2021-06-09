Two teenagers arrested after 16-year-old stabbed to death in Luton

Two teenagers have been arrested after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death on a street in Luton.

The 16-year-old victim was taken to hospital with multiple stab wounds after officers were called to Stoneygate Road in the Bedfordshire town at around 4pm on Tuesday.

He died two hours later, Bedfordshire Police said.

Police said a teenager boy - who received hospital treatment for minor injuries - has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Meanwhile another teenager, who suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries, has been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder, according to Bedfordshire Police.

“Appalling violence has cost a teenage boy his life today,” Chief Superintendent John Murphy from the force said.

“We have dedicated specialist officers piecing together the circumstances around this shocking attack and our thoughts are with the victim’s family, as well as friends and the wider community who will be concerned and saddened by this news.”

Officers were called to Stoneygate Road in Luton’s Challney district at around 4pm on Tuesday to reports of a stabbing.

The teenager who was killed in the attack has not yet been formally identified but his family have been made aware of his death, police said.

Ch Supt Murphy said investigators believed the attack to be an isolated incident.

“We will pursue anybody who thinks the use of weapons is acceptable and we will crack down hard on anybody perpetrating this kind of crime,” Mr Murphy said.

“We are doing all we can, but would always encourage our communities to report anything they may have seen.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting Operation Alstromeria.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Additional reporting by Press Association