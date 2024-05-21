Woman stabbed outside school during morning run as man arrested

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman has been stabbed outside a school in Luton at drop off time.

Police confirmed a man has been arrested following the horrifying early morning attack and the victim has been rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

All children inside the school are safe.

A police spokesperson said: “Bedfordshire Police is investigating the stabbing of a woman near a school in Dunstable Road, Luton shortly after 8.30am this morning (Tuesday).

“The victim has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. One man has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

“All children are safe within the school and there is no wider threat to the public.”

Do have information about this incident? Email amy-clare.martin@independent.co.uk

Police have said they will maintain a strong presence in the area to reassure members of the public.

“Anyone with any information about the incident is urged to contact police on 101 quoting the reference 84,” a police spokesperson added.

More follows on this breaking news story...