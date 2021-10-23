A 23-year-old man has died following a stabbing outside a Royal British Legion club in Lymington, Hampshire

Officers were called at 11.55pm on Friday to reports of an assault on the town’s High Street following a verbal dispute.

A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers, Hampshire Police said.

Another 23-year-old man sustained serious injuries and is currently being treated at Southampton General Hospital.

A 23-year-old woman suffered superficial wounds to her chest and is currently being treated at Southampton General Hospital. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Three men, aged 18, 20 and 29, and a 14-year-old boy, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. The four, all from Lymington, remained in custody on Saturday.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Storey, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a serious incident, and our thoughts remain with the family of the young man who was killed.

“We believe this incident occurred following a verbal dispute at The Royal British Legion, and we have arrested four people as part of our enquiries.”

Anyone who has information that may assist with Hampshire Constabulary’s enquiries is asked to phone 101, quoting 44210425369.