Two children killed in M1 crash by Milton Keynes

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after two children were killed in a car crash on the M1 near Milton Keynes.

The children were aged 4 and 10 and were travelling in a car with another child and a driver, both of whom were taken to hospital with injuries but have since been discharged.

Thames Valley Police said the collision involved a white Vauxhall Astra, carrying the children, and a Scania HGV.

The crash happened on the M1 northbound between junctions 14 and 15 near Milton Keynes at around 11:10pm on Monday night.

The driver of the HGV was not injured in the crash.

A 35-year-old woman from Derby was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle when above the prescribed limit of alcohol. She remains in custody.

The children's next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers, police said.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Bicester, said: “My thoughts remain with the family of the two children who sadly died at this extremely difficult time.

“We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed this collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage that may have captured what happened or either of the vehicles prior to the collision to please get in touch.”

Witnesses can make a report by calling 101 or on the Thames Valley Police website, quoting reference 43210356500.