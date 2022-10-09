M25 crash: Teenager killed and woman fights for life as two drivers arrested
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and people with dashcam footage to come forward
A teenager has died following a collision involving an HGV and two cars on the M25.
Police were called to the scene between junctions 24 and 25 clockwise near Enfield at 6.42 pm on Thursday, which involved a BMW and a black Vauxhall Mokka.
The occupant of the Vauxhall – a 19-year-old woman – was pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.
Another woman, who was travelling in the Vauxhall, was taken to an east London hospital and remains in a life-threatening condition.
The driver of the HGV was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.
The driver of the BMW was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving whilst over the prescribed limit.
Both were taken into custody before being released on bail.
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and people with dashcam footage to come forward. Members of the public are being asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 6586/06Oct.
