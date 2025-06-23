Woman killed and nine others injured in M4 crash

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Police are appealing for witnesses after a fatal crash on the M4 killed one woman and injured nine others.

The collision involving two vehicles took place just before 11.30pm on Sunday night between junctions 16 and 17.

Wiltshire Police said a woman in her 40s died at the scene, while another woman in her 70s was seriously injured.

Five others in the vehicle sustained minor injuries, while three people travelling in the second car also sustained minor injuries. All nine were taken to hospital for treatment.

The force said its serious collision team were at the scene carrying out an investigation and that the motorway is likely to be closed westbound for most of the day.

It is appealing for witnesses after it received reports that a white vehicle may have been involved and left the scene.

“We are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision on the M4 involving two vehicles between junctions 16 and 17,” Wiltshire Police said in a statement.

“A female in her 40s sadly died at the scene. Another female aged in her 70s was seriously injured, and five other people sustained minor injuries. There were three people travelling in the second car. They also sustained minor injuries. All nine people have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

“Our Serious Collision Team are at the scene carrying out an investigation into what happened, and the motorway is likely to be closed westbound for most of the day. We appreciate this will cause disruption for a large number of people and thank you for your patience.”

Any witnesses to the collision or anyone who may have dashcam footage are asked to contact the serious collision investigation team on 01225 694597, quoting log number 399.

Alternatively, contact the team directly by emailing SCIT@wiltshire.police.uk.