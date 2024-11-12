M5 crash: Girl, 17, dies in collision moments after getting out of police vehicle

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A 17-year-old girl has died after being hit by a car on the M5 shortly after being detained by police.

The collision involving the teenager and a car happened around 11pm on Monday, Avon and Somerset Police said. The girl died at the scene.

The force has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to prior police contact.

The teenager was being transported to custody in a police vehicle and had got out of the car shortly before the collision, IOPC said in a statement.

Police said the victim’s next of kin had been notified and are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

No one else was injured in the incident.

The M5 is closed southbound after the incident between junctions 24 for Bridgwater and 25 for Taunton.

Southbound lanes between J24 and J25 are expected to stay closed until further notice while police carry out enquiries. Northbound lanes are now open, National Highways said.

An IOPC spokesperson said: “We have started an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 17-year-old girl who was struck by a vehicle on the M5 near Taunton last night (Monday).

“We were advised by Avon and Somerset Police that the girl was being transported to custody in a police vehicle and had got out of the vehicle shortly before the collision.

“We sent our investigators to the police post incident procedure to begin gathering evidence.

“Our sympathies are with the girl’s loved ones and everyone affected by her death.”

In an update on social media, National Highways said the southbound lanes will remain closed until at least midday.

Motorists are being diverted around the closure via the A38 – which is also now facing long delays as commuters set off on their journeys.

A statement from National Highways South West said: “M5 in Somerset remains closed Southbound from J24 Bridgwater to J25 Taunton due to a Police led incident.

“ALL LANES ARE NOW OPEN NORTHBOUND.

“Delays of 90 minutes S/b, 8 miles of congestion. 20 minute delays N/b, 2 miles of congestion.

“The M5 S/b is due to re-open soon.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has dashcam footage is urged to call 101 and give the call handler the reference of log number 1170 of 11 November.