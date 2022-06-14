M606 Bradford crash: Devastated family’s tributes to ‘hard working’ taxi driver killed in motorway crash

‘He always went the extra mile for his family, friends and anyone in the community,’ Sohail’s family said

Thomas Kingsley
Tuesday 14 June 2022 15:35
<p>Sohail Ali was the taxi driver killed in the crash Monday</p>

(Supplied)

A family has paid tribute after the “unimaginable” death of a 28-year-old taxi driver involved in a head-on collision with a van travelling the wrong way on the M606.

Sohail Ali was one of three people killed in the crash on Monday night, which also claimed the lives of an 18-year-old man and a 49 year-old taxi passenger.

Police say the van failed to stop for a marked roads policing unit and then drove the wrong way on the southbound M606 from Chain Bar roundabout towards Bradford, where it was involved in the collision with a taxi.

Sohail’s uncle, Amar Khan, said he was finishing a trip when he was killed in the “shocking” crash.

“As you can imagine it’s a massive shock, Suhail was a hard worker, he’s been a taxi driver most of his life.

The M606 has been closed after the serious crash

(Google)

“From a young age he has always been hard working and has always gone the extra mile for his family, friends and anyone in the community,” he continud.

“If ever he was needed he was always first to offer his support and love. He had the ability to make you feel comfortable with his presence and words, he knew exactly what to say and when to say it. He was happy at the service of others and this is how he left this world.

“Customers would always ask for Suhail, they loved his smile, he was a bright individual, it’s very heartbreaking and a shock, it’s unimaginable,” Amar added.

“Sohail had many cousins, all to whom he was like a best friend, He will be dearly missed by all of us his father, mother, brothers, sister and all of our family. We are all distraught at this heartbreaking and shocking news.”

The family said Sohail, had picked up a customer and on his way to Huddersfield when the crash happened.

A 15 year-old driver has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but remains in hospital with serious but not life threatening injuries, police said.

West Yorkshire Police said the police watchdog would investigate the incident as a police chase was involved in the circumstances leading to the fatal collision.

