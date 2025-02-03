Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Police close motorway in hunt for ’man with weapon’

Police have closed sections of the M8 near Newhouse and Chapelhall

Barney Davis
Monday 03 February 2025 11:34 GMT
A manhunt is underway on the M8
A manhunt is underway on the M8 (Traffic Scotland)

Police have closed a motorway after receiving reports of a man with a weapon on a slip road.

Drivers are warned to avoid the M8 in Scotland as police look for the suspect.

It is not clear what kind of weapon the man was reportedly seen with.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 8.55am on Monday, 3 February, 2025, we received a report of a man with a possible weapon on the M8 slip road at junction 6 eastbound.

“Police are in attendance and a search of the area is being carried out.

“Specialist officers are also in attendance, as a precaution, and extensive enquiries are ongoing.

“The M8 is closed at junction 6 eastbound for Newhouse and Chapelhall. The slip road on the A8 eastbound at Eurocentral is also closed. Motorists are advised to avoid the area while investigations are carried out.”

Traffic Scotland said a roundabout close to where the man was reported being seen was restricted due to an “ongoing police incident”.

In a post on X/Twitter they said: "New 10:12. M8 (EB) to A8 off-slip Junction 6A.

"Roundabout at end of off-slip currently restricted due to an on-going police incident Road users in the area are advised to find alternative routes at this time."

This is a breaking news story... More to follow.

