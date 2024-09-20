Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



A 70 year-old woman has admitted causing the death of an eight-month-old baby by dangerous driving after hitting her in a pram.

Bridget Curtis pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court to causing the death of Mabli Cariad Hall outside Withybush Hospital in west Wales, on June 21 last year.

Mabli was being pushed in her pram when it was struck by a white BMW outside the entrance to the Pembrokeshire hospital.

Bridget Curtis plead guilty to causing the death of Mabli Cariad Hall ( PA Media )

She was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff and later transferred to Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, but died four days later from severe traumatic brain injuries.

Judge Geraint Walters disqualified Curtis from driving and said psychiatric and pre-sentence reports would take place before the hearing.

John Dye, representing Curtis, said his client was 70 years old and had a full, clean driving licence and no previous convictions.

He told the court: “She is absolutely devastated to be here.”

Mr Dye said Curtis, who was charged with causing death by dangerous driving in July, had voluntarily surrendered her driving licence.

Mabli Cariad Hall, who died after a car collided with pedestrians outside Withybush Hospital ( PA )

In a statement issued by Dyfed-Powys Police at the time, Mabli’s family said they are still trying to come to terms with their loss.

They said: “This last year has been the most horrendous time of our lives.

“Our family life has been changed forever and to this day we are still trying to come to terms with what has happened.

“Every day is a day of pain for us, even now, but as parents we still have to give the love and support our other children need as they are still trying to come to terms with losing their baby sister.”

They thanked police for their work on the case, and the 2Wish charity for assisting them as a family.

Curtis will next appear before Swansea Crown Court for sentence on November 22.