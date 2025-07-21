Man arrested in murder probe after 72-year-old woman found dead

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man has been arrested after a 72-year-old woman was found dead in a house in Cheshire.

Emergency services were called to a property in Pearson Street, Macclesfield, over a concern for welfare at a property on Friday, Cheshire Police said.

A woman was found dead at the home at around 6.50pm, the force said.

A post-mortem examination found the woman died of injuries to her head and neck.

Police arrested a 49-year-old man on suspicion of murder on Monday. He remains in police custody for questioning.

He remains in police custody for questioning (Joe Giddens/PA)

Detectives believe the death is an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

The force said investigations will be continuing and an increased police presence was likely in the surrounding area.