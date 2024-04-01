Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man arrested after ‘carrying machete’ outside Tube station in broad daylight

People watching the Manchester City v Arsenal match in a nearby pub were “terrified”

Lydia Patrick
Monday 01 April 2024 18:41
<p>Footage on social media showed the suspect sitting on the floor and handcuffed outside Clapham North station</p>

(London & UK Street News/X)

A man suspected of wielding a machete in broad daylight was arrested outside a Tube station.

Footage circulated on social media showed the suspect sitting on the floor and handcuffed outside Clapham North station in south London at around 6.30pm on Easter Sunday.

“Terrified” people in a nearby pub witnessed the scene unfold as they watched the Manchester City v Arsenal men’s match.

Bystanders praised the police after a plain-clothed Metropolitan Police officer confiscated the weapon.

A witness who did not wish to be named told MailOnline: “I had been watching the football at the pub and after the game I heard police sirens going off. And then I saw police arresting a bloke.”

They added a woman at the scene questioned why the police were arresting the man, to which they responded “because he has a knife”.

The witness, who said he had lived in London for nearly three years, said it was not an everyday incident yet claimed the people around him acted as if it was something “normal”.

A Met police spokesman said: “At around 6.30pm on Sunday 31 March a male was arrested in Clapham Road, Clapham, on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon.

“A knife was recovered. Nobody was injured.”

