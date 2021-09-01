A 22-year-old woman died in a murder-suicide after she was stabbed by her boyfriend who then killed himself, police have revealed.

Northamptonshire Police had launched a murder investigation last week after officers found the body of Maddie Durdant-Hollamby at a house in Kettering shortly after 1pm on 27 August.

They visited the property on Slate Drive following a report of concern for Maddie’s welfare.

The body of Benjamin Green, a 41-year-old father of three young children, was also found in the house, which he owned, and it was previously confirmed that the two had been in a relationship.

Police said preliminary post-mortem reports showed Maddie died of stab wounds, and Green of self-inflicted knife wounds.

The force said no-one else was being sought in connection with the murder that they had described as a “contained incident”.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Nicole Main said last week that the police’s investigation had found “no known background of domestic abuse in this case so far” – but had appealed to the public for any relevant information.

Maddie, a marketing executive, and Green are believed to have met at work in the marketing department at Alumasc Water Management Solutions, where the latter was a marketing director.

Tributes were paid to Maddie, who was from Cambridgeshire and also went by the surname Hollamby, by her family on Sunday.

In a statement they said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of Maddie, our beautiful daughter, sister, granddaughter and niece.

“Our hearts are broken and we cannot begin to imagine life without her. The shock and pain we are feeling is indescribable.

“She was a beautiful person both inside and out, who loved nothing more than spending time with her family and friends.

“Maddie was a kind, caring, thoughtful young woman, who touched the lives of everyone she met.

“A talented dancer, her creative talent continued through school and into her career in marketing. Her life has been sadly cut short just as her career was blossoming.

“Our thoughts are with everybody who knew and loved Maddie as much as we did.”