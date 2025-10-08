For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A letter signed “Madeleine X” was posted to the parents of Madeleine McCann the day after two women accused of stalking them went to their property, a court has heard.

It comes as Madeleine’s mother, Kate McCann, appeared in the witness box at Leicester Crown Court on Wednesday.

The court heard that Karen Spragg, 61, and 24-year-old Julia Wandelt, who claims to be the missing girl, visited the McCanns’ home in Leicestershire on 7 December 2024.

The next day, a letter was posted through the door.

While in the witness box, Ms McCann was shielded from the dock by a curtain so she could not see the defendants.

As the prosecution finished asking Ms McCann questions, Wandelt sobbed loudly and shouted, “why are you doing this to me?”

She was escorted out of the dock by officers as she continued to cry uncontrollably.

Julia Wandelt cried in court after shouting at Kate McCann ( Dr Phil/Youtube )

The letter in full

“Dear Mum (Kate),

“I’m so sorry for causing you so much distress, but when I saw you yesterday, my emotions were so strong.

“I felt a close connection to you.

“I don’t like to see you being upset.

“All I want is to find out the truth. I have memories and I have gathered a lot of evidences supporting my case.

“I think that inside your heart you believe and know who I am and I am your daughter.

“I don’t understand why you don’t want to do a DNA test with me.

“I think you are scared, but whatever makes you scared, just remember that you are stronger than that.

“Yesterday, I heard a lot of care and love in your voice.

“I believe and I hope that you will find a way to contact me.

“Lots of love,

“Madeleine X”

Both Spragg and Wandelt deny charges of stalking.

The trial continues.