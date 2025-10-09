Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Madeleine McCann’s sister tells trial of woman claiming to be missing sibling: ‘I always knew she wasn’t Madeleine’

Amelie McCann told Leicester Crown Court it was ‘creepy’ to receive messages from alleged stalker Julia Wandelt

Amy-Clare Martin
Crime Correspondent
Thursday 09 October 2025 11:36 BST
Julia Wandelt denies stalking Madeleine McCann’s parents
Julia Wandelt denies stalking Madeleine McCann’s parents (Dr Phil/Youtube)

Madeleine McCann’s sister has told a court she “always knew” that a woman who claimed to be the missing girl was not her sibling.

Amelie McCann received a string of messages from Julia Wandelt in which she insisted she was her missing sister, who vanished without a trace from a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007.

Ms Wandelt, 24, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is accused of stalking Kate and Gerry McCann, causing serious alarm or distress between June 2022 and February this year.

Giving evidence remotely at Leicester Crown Court, Amelie said it was “creepy” and “distressing” when Ms Wandelt sent her messages detailing apparent memories she had from their childhood.

However, she said she did not want Ms Wandelt to get a DNA test because she “always knew that she wasn’t Madeleine”.

Questioned on whether she replied to any of the messages sent to her by Wandelt, Amelie told the jury: “No, I didn’t think it was appropriate to get involved, and I don’t usually reply to people I don’t know, to protect myself really.”

Prosecutor Nadia Silver continued: “At any point, did you want to do a DNA test with Julia Wandelt?”

She replied: “No.”

Asked why she did not want to do a DNA test, Madeleine’s sister continued: “Because I always knew that she wasn’t Madeleine, so I didn’t need to do one and the, not guidance, but the people around me didn’t think it was appropriate either for her to get a DNA test.”

Ms Wandelt and Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny stalking Kate and Gerry McCann, causing serious alarm or distress between June 2022 and February this year.

The trial continues.

More follows on this breaking news story...

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in