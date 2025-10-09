For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Madeleine McCann’s sister has told a court she “always knew” that a woman who claimed to be the missing girl was not her sibling.

Amelie McCann received a string of messages from Julia Wandelt in which she insisted she was her missing sister, who vanished without a trace from a holiday resort in Portugal in 2007.

Ms Wandelt, 24, from Lubin in south-west Poland, is accused of stalking Kate and Gerry McCann, causing serious alarm or distress between June 2022 and February this year.

Giving evidence remotely at Leicester Crown Court, Amelie said it was “creepy” and “distressing” when Ms Wandelt sent her messages detailing apparent memories she had from their childhood.

However, she said she did not want Ms Wandelt to get a DNA test because she “always knew that she wasn’t Madeleine”.

Questioned on whether she replied to any of the messages sent to her by Wandelt, Amelie told the jury: “No, I didn’t think it was appropriate to get involved, and I don’t usually reply to people I don’t know, to protect myself really.”

Prosecutor Nadia Silver continued: “At any point, did you want to do a DNA test with Julia Wandelt?”

She replied: “No.”

Asked why she did not want to do a DNA test, Madeleine’s sister continued: “Because I always knew that she wasn’t Madeleine, so I didn’t need to do one and the, not guidance, but the people around me didn’t think it was appropriate either for her to get a DNA test.”

Ms Wandelt and Karen Spragg, 61, of Caerau Court Road in Caerau, Cardiff, both deny stalking Kate and Gerry McCann, causing serious alarm or distress between June 2022 and February this year.

The trial continues.

