Boy, 14, arrested on suspicion of harassment after death of ‘remarkable’ teenage girl

The family of a teenage girl say they are “heartbroken” after her death a month ago, as police said a boy had been arrested on suspicion of harassment.

Madison Richardson, aged 13, died in hospital after emergency services were called to an address in Manchester over a concern for welfare on 24 November.

Greater Manchester Police said a 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of harassment in the days after Madison’s death, and later bailed as the force’s investigation continues.

On Christmas Eve, Madison’s family said they were “heartbroken and devastated” by the sudden loss of their daughter, who they called Maddie.

“Maddie was a bubbly, loving character, she made everything into a joke, and she lit up every room that she was in,” they said. “Maddie had a laugh that everyone will remember her for! Maddie filled every room with her presence, she was fun to be around and always made us laugh. Maddie had a real passion for art, she was so talented, and we are so unbelievably proud of her creativity.

“Maddie truly was one of a kind, she had a heart of gold and was fiercely protective of those she loved especially her siblings, who will miss her deeply.”

Officers are continuing to investigate the circumstances of Madison’s death.

James Docherty, executive head teacher from Teenage Kicks school, said Madison was “a wonderfully creative young girl, someone who saw the world through colours, ideas, and imagination.”

Describing her passion for art, Mr Docherty said: “Whether she was sketching, painting, or transforming herself with her incredible face-painting skills, Maddie had a gift for turning ordinary moments into something magical. Her talent was remarkable.

"Maddie didn’t just make beautiful art—she made people feel special. Even when she was having a rant, you knew deep down she didn’t mean it and she was soon back at the office door asking for something. There was a gentleness in her, a kindness that flowed naturally, and it touched pupils and staff alike.

"Maddie will forever be part of our school family, and she will be carried in our memories with love, pride, and endless appreciation for the light she brought into our lives.”

Detective Inspector Andrew Day, from GMP's Oldham district, said: “Madison’s death is utterly heartbreaking for her friends and family, and I know that they are continuing to grieve as they face their first Christmas without her. Our thoughts remain with all of them at this time.”

He added: “We are continuing to investigate the full circumstances of Madison’s death, which includes if the actions of anyone else contributed to it, and ultimately, to try and get much-needed answers for her family.”