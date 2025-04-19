Man on first date admits dangerous driving in A1 crash with five police cars

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A personal trainer who was taking a woman out for a first date has admitted dangerous driving after seven officers were injured in a crash involving five police vehicles and a car.

Mazyar Azarbonyad, 20, of Syliva Terrace, Stanley, County Durham, appeared at Newcastle Magistrates’ Court to admit a series of driving offences, including driving without insurance and a licence several times after the horrific crash.

The Iran-born defendant, who came to the UK in around 2020, was behind the wheel of a powerful BMW which was being pursued by police along the A1 near the Gateshead and Newcastle border at around 2.30am on April 9 when the collision occurred.

Magistrates were told that a woman in the car with Azarbonyad at the time was on her first date with him and he was taking her home.

He admitted dangerous driving and failing to stop on that night.

Having been granted bail pending a court appearance, he admitted continuing to drive on four further occasions, by driving a Hyundai i10 to work at a gym in Newcastle city centre, despite bail conditions telling him not to drive.