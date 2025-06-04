Ex-hospital consultant bailed by court on indecent images and voyeurism charges

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A former hospital consultant has appeared in court charged with voyeurism, attempting to incite a teenage girl to engage in sexual activity, and making indecent images of children.

Dr Matthew Isles, who worked as an ear, nose and throat specialist prior to his arrest in February this year, spoke only to confirm his personal details during a brief hearing at North Staffordshire Justice Centre on Wednesday.

The 53-year-old, of Whiston, near Cheadle, Staffordshire, was not asked to enter any pleas at the request of his lawyer and was granted conditional bail to appear at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court on June 16.

The hearing was told that 13 new charges faced by Isles, who worked at the Royal Stoke University Hospital and County Hospital, Stafford, would be joined with similar allegations already being dealt with at the Crown Court.

The latest charges, read into the court record by the magistrates’ clerk, include one of attempting to incite a 15-year-old girl to engage in sexual activity.

Wearing a dark suit and a blue striped tie, Isles appeared before three magistrates further charged with possessing extreme pornographic images portraying sex acts involving a person and live animals, three counts of distributing indecent images of children via messaging apps and one of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child.

Magistrates were told the former medic is also charged with observing a person doing a private act in 2023 for sexual gratification by recording them without consent, three counts of making indecent images of a child, one of possessing prohibited images of a child, and one of possessing extreme pornographic images “portraying an act likely to result in serious injury to person’s private parts”.

The remaining new charge faced by Isles alleges that he was in possession of a “paedophile manual movie” in February this year at Whiston “which contained advice or guidance” about sexual abuse.

The University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust (UHNM) said in February that it was fully co-operating with the police in their investigation but it could not comment on an active criminal case.

The Trust has since confirmed that Isles is no longer one of its employees.