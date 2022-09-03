For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The family of a father executed for a murder he did not commit have finally received a police apology after 70 years.

Mahmood Hussein Mattan, a British Somali and former seaman, was hanged at Cardiff prison on 3 September 1952 after he was wrongly convicted of murdering shopkeeper Lily Volpert, 41, at her clothing store in the city.

The father of three, who was just 28 at the time, had his conviction quashed at the Court of Appeal after a 46-year battle by his widow Laura.

He was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be hanged in Wales.

Mr Mattan’s widow and three sons have all since died but South Wales Police have now issued a formal apology to his surviving descendants, admitting the case was “flawed”.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan said: “There is no doubt that Mahmood Mattan was the victim of a miscarriage of justice as a result of a flawed prosecution, of which policing was clearly a part.

“This is a case very much of its time – racism, bias and prejudice would have been prevalent throughout society, including the criminal justice system.

Mahood Mattan was the last person to be hanged in Cardiff and the final innocent person to be hanged in Wales

“Even to this day we are still working hard to ensure that racism and prejudice are eradicated from society and policing.”

Mr Mattan’s family welcomed the apology – however one of his six grandchildren branded it “insincere” and suggested it had only been issued because of an upcoming BBC podcast about the case.

Laura Mattan, (centre) flanked by her two sons Omar (left) and Mervyn (right), campaigned for 46 years to have her husband's murder conviction overturned

Tanya Mattan, the daughter of Mr Mattan’s middle son, Omar, told the broadcaster: "It’s far too late for the people directly affected as they are no longer with us and still, we are yet to hear the words I am/we are sorry.”

Ms Volpert, a pawnbroker and moneylender, was found with her throat slashed and £100 taken in an attack at her shop in the docklands area of Cardiff on 6 March 1952.

Harold Cover, a key witness in the murder trial, said he saw Mr Mattan leaving the shop.

The former seaman's wife and three sons have all since died but South Wales Police have issued a formal apology to his surviving descendants, admitting the case was 'flawed'

The former seaman was arrested within hours despite having alibis backed by numerous witnesses and a lack of any forensic evidence.

He was later charged and convicted by an all-white jury during a three-day trial at the Glamorgan Assizes in Swansea during which is own defence barrister described him as “half child of nature, half semi-civilised savage”.

The Court of Appeal quashed the conviction in 1998 after hearing evidence that key witness Harold Cover was not credible.

Descriptions given by Cover, who was later convicted of attempting to murder his daughter by slashing her throat, did not match Mattan.