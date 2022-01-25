A woman stabbed to death in broad daylight on a west London street has been named by police.

Yasmin Chkaifi, 43, died after being attacked in Chippenham Road, Maida Vale, on Monday morning.

A man who also died at the scene after being hit by a car has been named as 41-year-old Leon McCaskre, 41.

Police confirmed they were both from Maida Vale and had previously been in a relationship.

Post-mortem examinations are expected to take place on 25 and 27 January.

The 26-year-old driver of the car involved in the incident remained at the scene and was arrested on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said he was fully cooperative with the investigation and has been bailed to return to a police station on a date in late February while the evidence is evaluated.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil Rawlinson, of the force’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “We are gaining a clearer idea of what happened at the scene thanks to information supplied by the public and by reviewing CCTV.

“Firstly, it is apparent that members of the public bravely tried to intervene to stop the attack and their actions were very courageous.

“We are speaking to the families of those concerned and doing all we can to support them at this terrible time.

“We can now confirm that both the deceased were previously known to each other and there are no outstanding suspects.

"A man, who was the driver of a car, has been arrested and bailed for a very serious offence and we must carry out a full investigation, looking at all the circumstances.

“We appreciate the support we have received from the public.

“A number of people have already come forward, but we are still asking for anyone who has not to make contact with us.

“Any information could be vital in helping us fully understand why this dreadful incident happened.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101 or contact via Twitter @MetCC. Please quote reference CAD 1496/24JAN.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.