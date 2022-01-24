Police have launched an urgent investigation into the deaths of a woman and a man in west London.

Officers were called at 9am on Monday (24 January) to reports of a stabbing in Chippenham Road, in the Maida Vale area.

The woman was found with stab injuries, and the man – who had been hit by a vehicle – was found in the same location.

The two people were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers, London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade attended the incident.

A spokesperson for the ambulance service has said: “We sent a number of resources to the scene, including two ambulance crews, two clinical team leaders, an advanced paramedic, two tactical response units, a medic in a car, an incident response officer, and members of our hazardous area response team.

“We also dispatched by road London’s Air Ambulance.”

“Despite our medics’ efforts, two people died at the scene.”

Police are working to inform their families, and post-mortem examinations will be arranged in due course.

There has been no arrests so far, and police are making enquiries to establish what had happened.

The road, as well as the intersecting Elgin Avenue, are closed and buses serving those routes have been diverted.

Cllr Tim Roca, for the Harrow Road ward, said on Twitter: “Just hearing about the tragic events on Chippenham road this morning.

“Absolutely awful news and fair to say the community is in shock.

“Police are keeping local councillors updated.”

Witnesses are asked to call police on 101, citing the reference 1496/24jan. To remain anonymous please contact Crimestoppers.