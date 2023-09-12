For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The wife of a hero landlord stabbed to death in the pub they ran together has spoken of her “heartbreak”.

Matthew Bryant was found dying from multiple knife wounds inside his beloved Hare and Hounds, in Maidstone, Kent on Monday night. He was reportedly due to leave the pub for a special anniversary trip with his wife the next day.

Under a tribute to the popular publican who died “doing a job he loved”, his wife Caroline Bryant wrote on Facebook: “My heart is broken. x”

A woman in her 50s and believed to be known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Have you been affected by this story? Email barney.davis@independent.co.uk

Mr Bryant had been hailed a hero after he gave first aid to his pub pool team captain, who was punched and hit his head on concrete during a previous incident.

Tributes to the “absolute gent” who took over the Hare and Hounds in 2015 were posted on social media.

Daniel Hoggart wrote: “Absolute gent you always will be Matt. I just don’t want to believe this.”

Mark Osborne added: “All my thoughts go out to all his family and friends heaven has got a true angel. R.I.P Matt.”

(Facebook)

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a woman on suspicion of a murder in Maidstone.

“Kent Police was called to Lower Boxley Road at 6pm on Monday 11 September 2023, and patrols attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

Access unlimited streaming of movies and TV shows with Amazon Prime Video Sign up now for a 30-day free trial Sign up

“A man was treated for injuries consistent with stab wounds and was confirmed deceased at the scene shortly after. His next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was commenced and a woman in her 50s was arrested and taken into custody. It is understood the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene while enquiries are completed into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”