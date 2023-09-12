Jump to content

Wife’s heartbreak as pub landlord husband stabbed to death days after wedding anniversary

Woman known to Hare and Hounds publican Matthew Bryant arrested on suspicion of murder in Maidstone, Kent

Barney Davis
Tuesday 12 September 2023 19:41
<p>Matthew Bryant and his wife Caroline in the pub they ran together</p>

Matthew Bryant and his wife Caroline in the pub they ran together

(Facebook)

The wife of a hero landlord stabbed to death in the pub they ran together has spoken of her “heartbreak”.

Matthew Bryant was found dying from multiple knife wounds inside his beloved Hare and Hounds, in Maidstone, Kent on Monday night. He was reportedly due to leave the pub for a special anniversary trip with his wife the next day.

Under a tribute to the popular publican who died “doing a job he loved”, his wife Caroline Bryant wrote on Facebook: “My heart is broken. x”

A woman in her 50s and believed to be known to the victim has been arrested on suspicion of his murder.

Have you been affected by this story?

Mr Bryant had been hailed a hero after he gave first aid to his pub pool team captain, who was punched and hit his head on concrete during a previous incident.

Tributes to the “absolute gent” who took over the Hare and Hounds in 2015 were posted on social media.

Daniel Hoggart wrote: “Absolute gent you always will be Matt. I just don’t want to believe this.”

Mark Osborne added: “All my thoughts go out to all his family and friends heaven has got a true angel. R.I.P Matt.”

(Facebook)

A Kent Police spokesperson said: “Officers have arrested a woman on suspicion of a murder in Maidstone.

“Kent Police was called to Lower Boxley Road at 6pm on Monday 11 September 2023, and patrols attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service.

“A man was treated for injuries consistent with stab wounds and was confirmed deceased at the scene shortly after. His next of kin have been informed.

“An investigation by the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate was commenced and a woman in her 50s was arrested and taken into custody. It is understood the suspect and the victim were known to each other.

“A cordon remains in place at the scene while enquiries are completed into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

