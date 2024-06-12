German tourist arrested for flipping 25-tonne bulldozer in Majorca

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police have arrested a German tourist after he allegedly broke into a building site and flipped a bulldozer on the party island of Majorca.

The blood-drenched 26-year-old was seen begging locals for help after turning over the 25-tonne vehicle into a ravine in the quarry by Playa de Palma on Sunday.

A spokesman for the National Police in Majorca, said: “A bloodied young man [said] that he had entered a quarry by jumping the perimeter fence and had grabbed an excavating machine and overturned it, causing several injuries.

Police arrested the young man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against property, causing considerable damage to the excavator. ( Policia Nacional )

“A patrol went to the scene to collect all the information in this regard, since the owner of the quarry was also at the home.

“When the agents saw the young man’s injuries, they notified a health team to carry out the first aid.

“After all this, everyone went to the quarry to see what happened, and the police observed an overturned excavator with various damages, as well as loss of oil liquid.

“The police proceeded to arrest the young man as the alleged perpetrator of a crime against property, causing considerable damage to the excavator.”

The force added the road had to be closed to contain an oil spill from the overturned excavator. Local media suggested the holidaymaker had been drinking.

It came as holidaymakers at the busiest resorts on Spain’s Balearic Islands were banned from buying alcohol from shops between 9.30pm and 8am under a crackdown by the local government.

The late-night sales of booze is prohibited in Llucmajor, Palma, Calvia (Magaluf) in Majorca and Sant Antoni in Ibiza.

Party boats will also be stopped from operating within one nautical mile of the designated area under the toughening of a law passed in 2020 to limit the impact of alcohol-fuelled holidays.

The ban was proposed before Britons on a stag do were filmed engaging in a brawl with police and staff at a Majorca restaurant.

Footage shows the fight breaking out at Balneario Illetas, a beach club and restaurant located between Palma and Magaluf on the Balearic Island.

The fracas began when a waiter asked them to not throw beer cans and rubbish into the sea, local media reported.

Passersby could be heard screaming “stop”, while others tried to break up the fight.