A man, 54, and a woman, 35, who knew each other, have been found dead at a tattoo parlour prompting a police investigation.

The bodies were found at the high street shop in Canterbury, Kent, at around 5:20pm on Monday.

Police said they weren’t looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. Forensic officers were seen going in and out of the GothInk tattoo parlour on Monday afternoon and several police cars and ambulances were parked up outside the property.

One witness told Kent Online: “There are so many police officers. At least eight police vehicles, four ambulances and dozens of armed officers.

GothInk tattoo parlour in Canterbury (Google Maps)

“The ring road is completely cordoned-off at Lower Bridge Street, from St Georges roundabout to the magistrates’ court. Forensic officers are also here.”

Tarpaulin sheets were put up across the front of the tattoo parlour and the area in front of the shop was cordoned off.

Kent police said that they were investigating the two deaths. They said in a statement: “At 5:19pm on Monday 11 April 2022, officers attended an address in Lower Bridge Street, where a 54-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman, who were known to each other, were pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Enquiries into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. However, officers are not currently looking for anyone else in connection with the investigation.”