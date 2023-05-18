Man admits abducting and sexually assaulting schoolgirl while posing as woman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has admitted abducting a primary-aged schoolgirl while dressed as a woman before sexually assaulting her repeatedly over more than 24 hours.

Andrew Miller, who is also known as Amy George, pleaded guilty to four charges – abduction, sexual assault, watching pornography in the presence of the child, and possessing 242 indecent images of children.

At the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, Lord Arthurson told the 53-year-old his offences represented “abhorrent crimes” of the utmost “deviance and depravity” and were “the realisation of every parent’s worst nightmare”.

Prosecuting, advocate depute Lorraine Glancy KC told the court how in February this year Miller had offered the girl a lift home because she “looked freezing”.

He then took her to his address in his car, where he subjected her to repeated sexual assaults over the next 27 hours.

The child attempted to escape from the property in the Scottish Borders the following evening, but the door was locked.

She was then able to call police on the property’s landline telephone, and officers traced her location.

Police attended the property and arrested Miller, and the child was taken to a nearby hospital to be medically examined.

Miller is in the process of transitioning to female, the court heard.

Miller, who appeared by videolink, was remanded in custody and will appear for sentencing on August 15.