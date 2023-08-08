Jump to content

Man accused of murdering 71-year-old appears in court

Christine Emmerson was found with stab wounds at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, Lincolnshire on Thursday.

Callum Parke
Tuesday 08 August 2023 10:40
Christine Emmerson (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
Christine Emmerson (Lincolnshire Police/PA)
(PA Media)

A man accused of murdering a 71-year-old woman has appeared in court.

Shaun Emmerson is charged with murdering Christine Emmerson at a property in Lincolnshire on Thursday.

Ms Emmerson was found dead at a property in Kirk Close, West Ashby, with stab wounds, Lincolnshire Police said.

In a short hearing on Tuesday at Lincoln Crown Court, sitting at the city’s magistrates’ court, Emmerson, 50, was told he will enter a plea to a single charge of murder on October 20 and face trial in February next year.

If there is to be a trial in this case, then it will take place on February 12 of next year

Judge Simon Hirst

Adjourning proceedings, Judge Simon Hirst said: “You will be back at court on October 20.

“On October 20, you will be asked to plead guilty or not guilty.

“If there is to be a trial in this case, then it will take place on February 12 of next year.”

Appearing in an all-grey prison tracksuit and flanked by a dock officer, Emmerson spoke only to confirm his identity and date of birth.

Almas Ben-Aribia, mitigating, told the court there would be no application for bail.

The defendant, also of Kirk Close, West Ashby, was remanded in custody.

