‘Abhorrent’ bogus taxi driver admits to raping vulnerable women

An “abhorrent” man who posed as a taxi driver to trick vulnerable women into his car has pleaded guilty to four counts of rape over three years.

Nazim Asmal, 34, lured women into his Toyota Yaris by offering them lifts home before driving them to secluded areas and raping them.

In April 2023 , Asmal picked a victim up in Darwen, Lancashire, and asked “You don’t want to pay for this taxi, do you?” before stopping the car and raping her, Preston Crown Court heard.

A month before, he picked a different woman up and raped her in the outskirts of Darwen. He managed to get the victim’s phone number and called her at the beginning of April, police said.

Asmal also raped a woman inside his car in October 2021 after picking her up in Preston and driving for about ten minutes before dropping her back off in the town centre.

He was remanded in custody ahead of his sentencing on 13 February at Preston Crown Court.

Detective Inspector Darren Irving, from Lancashire Police, said: “Asmal deliberately targeted his victims because of their vulnerable state and subjected them to serious sexual assaults.

“Although today’s headlines will quite rightly focus on Asmal’s abhorrent offending, my thoughts are very much with the victims who continue to be supported by specially trained officers.

“If you or somebody you know has been the victim of a sexual offence I would encourage you to contact the police knowing you will be listened to, believed and that we will do everything we can to put the perpetrator before the courts.”