Man appears in court over school stabbing trial collapse

Christopher Elias, from Neath Port Talbot, appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court over the collapse of a school stabbing trial in October 2024.

George Thompson
Wednesday 14 May 2025 10:58 BST
Police at Amman Valley School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire after a young girl stabbed two teachers and a fellow pupil (Ben Birchall/PA)
Police at Amman Valley School, in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire after a young girl stabbed two teachers and a fellow pupil (Ben Birchall/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has appeared in court charged over the collapse of a school stabbing trial.

Christopher Elias, 45, from Waunceirch, Neath Port Talbot, appeared before Swansea Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the offence of refusing to answer a question relating to the qualification to serve on a jury.

Elias was charged in relation to the collapse of the first Ammanford school stabbing trial, after a young girl attempted to murder two teachers and a fellow pupil at Ysgol Dyffryn Aman in April 2024.

District Judge Christopher James adjourned the case until Monday June 2, to go before Cardiff Magistrates’ Court.

Judge James said the delay was “regrettable” but necessary and granted Elias unconditional bail.

A 14-year-old girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was sentenced to 15 years’ detention last month for the attempted murder of Fiona Elias, Liz Hopkin and the pupil at the school following a retrial.

The first trial collapsed in October last year, with the judge saying there had been a “great irregularity in the jury”.

