A teenager has been arrested on suspcion of attempted murder after a female police officer was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Greater Manchester.

The officer was taken to hospital after the “truly shocking” incident in a retail park in Cheadle on Saturday night, Greater Manchester Police said.

“We received a report of people acting suspiciously inside a vehicle in the car park,” the force said in a statement. “As the responding police officer walked towards the vehicle, she reported that the vehicle was driven at speed towards her, hitting her.

“The officer was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.”

She is “recovering well”, chief inspector John Picton said, adding that the incident “shows how quickly situations our frontline officers attend can escalate”.

A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder in connection with the incident.

Ch Insp Picton added: “There is absolutely no explanation as to why this incident needed to end the way it did.

“Our officers go to work every day to provide an outstanding service to the communities they serve, and achieve fantastic results in situations that are often challenging.”

Assaults on police officers are “completely unacceptable and won’t be tolerated”, he said. The investigation is ongoing and police in the Stockport district are supporting the officer, he added.