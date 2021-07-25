Man arrested after pedestrians hit by car on Blackpool promenade

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a car hit pedestrians on Blackpool’s promenade.

Police were called at 5.25am on Saturday to reports that a red Peugeot had driven at a small group of people near to the North Pier.

Officers had followed the car and brought it to a controlled stop on a residential street.

The driver fled the scene but, following a search, a 30-year-old man from Manchester was arrested.

He is held in custody for questioning on suspicion of attempted murder.

It is unknown whether the pedestrians had injuries or if they had attended hospital, as they had also left the scene.

Police are urging the group of pedestrians to get in touch.

Inspector Abi Finch-Hall of Lancashire Police said: “We want to ensure the pedestrians who were struck by the vehicle are OK and would ask that they please get in touch with us.

“Despite the early hour there were several pedestrians in the area at the time of the incident.

“We believe there are also witnesses who have not yet been spoken to by police.

“If you were there at this time, if you saw anything, or think you can help in any way, please contact us to to assist with our inquiries.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 or email 6126lancashire.police.uk quoting log 0338 of Saturday’s date (24 July).

Additional reporting by PA