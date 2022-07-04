19-year-old man charged with terrorism and explosives offences after arrest in Cheshire

Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin detained last Monday night, West Midlands Police say

Andy Gregory
Monday 04 July 2022 20:46
<p>Police listed 10 charges levelled against Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin </p>

Police listed 10 charges levelled against Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin

(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A teenager has been charged with possession of explosives and terrorism offences, following his arrest in northwest England.

Vaughn Conrad John Dolphin, from Aldridge in Walsall, was arrested on the night of 27 June at an address in Cheshire on suspicion of terror offences, West Midlands Police said.

Police listed a total of 10 charges levelled against him on Monday, including eight counts under the Terrorism Act and two under the Explosive Substances Act.

The 19-year-old will appear at London’s Westminster Magistrates Court on Tuesday to face the charges, the force said.

He is accused of being in possession of explosive substances, and faces six counts of possessing documents likely to be useful to someone committing or preparing an act of terrorism, police said.

UK news in pictures

Show all 50

He also faces two counts of sharing material online which could encourage acts of terrorism.

In February, the UK’s security services lowered their assessment of the threat posed by terrorism to “substantial” from “severe”, meaning a future attack is judged to be likely but not highly likely.

In its statement on Monday evening, West Midlands Police said: “Our Counter Terrorism Unit has charged a teenager with possessing explosive material and manuals on how to make improvised explosives and firearms.”

“Today he was charged with eight counts under the Terrorism Act and two under the Explosive Substances Act,” they added.

Additional reporting by Reuters

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in