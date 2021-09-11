Man arrested over murder of Leicester teenager Abdirahim Mohamed

A 58-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager in Leicester.

Abdirahim Mohamed, 18, was found suffering from stab wounds in Melbourne Street, in the city’s Spinney Hills area, on Wednesday night.

Officers were called to the scene just before midnight to reports of a “severely injured man”. Mr Mohamed died shortly after in the early hours of Thursday morning.

In a statement, his family said: “We are overwhelmed by the events of the last few days and cannot believe Abdirahim is gone.

“We’d like to be left alone at this time and ask for some privacy to grieve.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page set up by the teenager’s brother in his memory has already raised over £11,000.

The suspect remains in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

Leicestershire Police’s assistant chief constable Julia Debenham was yesterday forced to apologise to the friends and family of the victim after they were left to clean his blood from the street.

Residents had complained on social media about the way the crime scene was left by officers. Responding to the complaints, ACC Debenham said: “I want to apologise unreservedly to the family and friends of this young man, along with other members of the community involved in cleaning up blood from the road and pavement last night. This must have been extremely distressing.

“It is totally unacceptable that this mistake happened and I have asked for an urgent enquiry into the circumstances.”